23 Russian-made Pantsir air defense systems destroyed in Libya by Turkish drones Sunday, June 7, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Turkish drones have destroyed at least 23 Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile systems during the military conflicts in Syria and Libya. While, eight Russian-made aid defense systems were destroyed in Middle East conflicts, 15 combat vehicles have already been destroyed in Africa, reports Ukrainian news outlet Defense Express. It is noted that the total amount of lost air defense systems may be greater, if taking into account systems destroyed by Israel in Syria.

Pantsir-C1 showed that it is unable to counter Turkish Anka-S drones and MAM-L guided munitions, which are launched from Bayraktar TB2 drones. Their success would not have been possible without the Turkish Koral land-based electronic warfare systems.

The troops of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) had made progress in the battles with the forces of the Libyan National Army under the command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar. Turkish drones played a major role in the successful offensive of GNA’s Army.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.