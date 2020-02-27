33 Turkish soldiers killed in airstrikes by Syrian Air Forces Thursday, February 27, 2020 10:01:00 PM

Twenty-two Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack by Russian aircraft supporting Bashar al-Assad's regime in Idlib, Syria, said Rakhmi Dogan, the governor of the Turkish province Hatay, bordering Idlib region, as reported by Anadolu. The news agency reported later that the number of killed had increased to 33.

In turn, some media sources report, citing eyewitnesses, that the number of victims may be higher.

Earlier, Turkish authorities reported nine dead in an airstrike by Syrian forces in Idlib. In addition, according to the Turkish side, several Turkish soldiers were wounded.

Amid reports of losses of the Turkish army, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held an emergency meeting with the government.

It is also reported that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Erdogan's press secretary also had a phone conversation with White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.

Fahrettin Altun, head of the Turkish presidential administration's communications department, said Turkish forces continue to strike all targets of the Assad regime.

In addition, Turkey has blocked social networks. Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter are not accessible in Turkey at the moment.

