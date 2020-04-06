China faces new wave of coronavirus cases coming from Russia Monday, April 6, 2020 11:00:31 AM

Over the past 24 hours, Chinese medics have found 20 Chinese citizens with COVID-19 infection who have returned to their homeland from Moscow in recent days, RIA Novosti reports, citing the Russian Consulate General in Harbin.

"Over the past 24 hours, 20 people have been officially diagnosed with COVID-19 infection in the consular district. All of them were citizens of the People's Republic of China, who arrived from Moscow through Vladivostok and crossed the border through the Suifenhe border crossing from March 30 to April 3," the Russian diplomatic mission said in a statement.

To date, 60 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Heilongjiang Province, diplomats added.

The publication notes that 8 cases of coronavirus have been identified in Primorsky Krai which borders on China. One person has died. In total, according to official data, 47 people died from COVID-19 in Russia as of the morning of April 6, 6,343 people have tested positive for coronavirus (954 in the last 24 hours).

