Russia accuses Trump of aggression in space Tuesday, April 7, 2020 9:00:09 AM

The Russian space agency Roscosmos has accused the US President Donald Trump of "aggressive plans to capture planets."

A statement of Roscosmos’ Deputy Director General Sergey Saveliev has been published on the agency’s website in response to the decree “on Encouraging International Support for the Recovery and Use of Space Resources” signed the day before by the President of the United States.

"Attempts to expropriate outer space and aggressive plans to actually seize the territories of other planets hardly give way to other countries for fruitful cooperation," the statement reads.

"There have already been examples in history when one country decided to start taking over the territories to their advantage - everyone remembers what came out of it," Saveliev warned.

Earlier, Roscosmos announced plans to send a Russian expedition to the Moon in 2031, and in 2034 to build a Russian base there. The head of Roscosmos also promised to send robots to the moon.

