Ukrainian Armed Forces report 7 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, April 12, 2020 11:04:32 AM

In the last 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have detected seven new cases of coronavirus, bringing the number of infected personnel to 18, reported the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Two servicemen of one of the military units of Khmelnitsky have tested positive for coronavirus. Since March 27, they have been in self-isolation after contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Three cases were reported in one of the military units in the city of Melitopol. The soldiers have been in quarantine since April 9 after contact with a sick colleague.

Two new cases have been reported in the Kyiv garrison. One soldier has been quarantined since April 6 after contact with an infected person.

Another one has been in the General Military Clinical Hospital since April 3 with a preliminary diagnosis of pneumonia.

The health of these seven soldiers is satisfactory. Six of them are being treated at home under the supervision of the medical personnel.

The soldiers who came into contact with them have self-isolated. In total, 180 people are in quarantine in the Ukrainian Army.

