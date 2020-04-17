Putin postpones Victory Day Parade due to COVID-19 pandemic Friday, April 17, 2020 9:27:47 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered to postpone the Victory Day Parade on May 9 parade in Moscow due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported Interfax.

"Now we have, let us say, a difficult choice. And the date of May 9 is sacred for us, and the life of every person is sacred," he said at a meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on April 16.

He assured that the Victory Parade and the Immortal Regiment march will be held this year.

"We will force to retreat the threat we are facing today, and then we will definitely hold all the events planned for May 9. Let's do it warmly and solemnly. Of course, this year, 2020," Putin said.

He expressed confidence that the whole country will celebrate this year on May 9. "I understand that for all of us it is May 9 - Victory Day. It's with us forever. This date itself cannot be cancelled or postponed. We're not going to do that. Every family will remember and honor their heroes on this day," Putin said.

The day before, Russian veterans' organizations sent Putin a request to postpone the Victory Day Parade in Moscow from May 9 to a later date because of the coronavirus pandemic. Two new dates were proposed: June 24 and September 3.

On May 9, 2020 the Victory Day Parade in commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazism in Europe was planned to be held in Moscow. Leaders of many countries refused to attend the ceremonial events in Moscow.

This year, French President Emanuel Macron promised to attend the parade in Moscow, and U.S. President Donald Trump did not rule out such a possibility.

