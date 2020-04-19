Kremlin: new Russian Armata tanks have been tested in Syria Sunday, April 19, 2020 10:14:44 AM

The new Russian tank T-14 Armata had been tested in Syria, said the Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov. "Yes, absolutely right... they were in Syria," Manturov said on the talk show "Acting persons with Nailya Askerzade” on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

According to the minister, these tanks were sent to Syria "to assess all details in combat conditions." He noted that it will help to form the "final image" of the tank, which will be delivered to the Russian army.

"Starting next year, after the Defense Ministry starts supplying these machines, when we get an export passport, we will start working with foreign customers," said Manturov.

"Taking into account the fact that we cannot provide all the documentation to our foreign customers - there are initial ones," - said the minister, answering a question about applications from foreign customers.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.