Russia blocks Ukrainian Ministry's website Tuesday, April 21, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor blocked the website of the Ukrainian Ministry of the Temporarily occupied territories, reported the press service of the ministry.

“The website of the Ministry has been blocked at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation. The reason is the publication on the Ministry’s website of the information stating that Russia conceals the number of COVID-19 patients in the annexed Crimea and in the separatist-controlled part of the Donbas,” the Ministry stated.

The Ukrainian Ministry reported about the shortage of test kits in the territories which are not controlled by Ukraine, as well as the fact that only Russian officials and military are tested for COVID-19 while patients with the corresponding symptoms are diagnosed with common cold. Also, according to the ministry, local doctors are not allowed to disclose the real situation.

Kyiv emphasized that this is the first time that Russia blocked a website of another country’s government at the request of the Russian Prosecutor General.

"It is not yet known whether the website of the Ukrainian Ministry of the Temporarily occupied territories has been blocked only in Russia, or in the territories of Ukraine temporary occupied by Russia," the statement reads.

