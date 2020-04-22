Zelensky promises to end the war in Donbas during his presidency Wednesday, April 22, 2020 3:02:00 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is confident that during his tenure he will be able to end the war in the Donbas.

"I am sure that we will end this war during my term. I'm sure personally. I said I was ready to wait one year. I was ready to work for one year. If the Minsk process does not work, we will change tactics. We are ready for this - a year has not passed yet," he said in the film "The Year of President Zelensky."

He pointed out that Kyiv had been able to speed up the Minsk process and now the Trilateral Contact Group meetings are being held every week in over video link.

The Ukrainian President also noted that he managed to unfreeze the Normandy format while not giving up national interests and Ukraine came out with a good result after the summit in December 2019.

"No one has surrendered the territory. Nothing has been signed. They have said, I will stand on my knees none of this has been happened..." Zelensky said.

