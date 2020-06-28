Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky demands that Prosecutor General opens criminal case against ex-President Poroshenko Sunday, June 28, 2020 1:00:00 PM

Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky demands that the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova opens a criminal case against ex-president Petro Poroshenko, UNIAN reports.

Businessman Igor Kolomoisky wrote a request to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova, which demands that she opens a criminal case against the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko under section 1 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("abuse of power"), UNIAN writes. The agency also released a photo of Kolomoisky's statement.

Thus, in his address Kolomoisky pointed out that the former President of Ukraine, according to the book of memoirs of former U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser John Bolton, asked Washington to impose sanctions against him.

Kolomoisky's statement also cites an excerpt of Bolton's book.

"After the meeting of the two delegations, Poroshenko took me to another room on a tete-a-tete conversation, where he asked the U.S. to support his re-election... I answered "no" to a request for support. But what Poroshenko really wanted was sanctions against Igor Kolomoisky, a Ukrainian oligarch who supported Yulia Tymoshenko, who was, at least at the time, Poroshenko's main rival in the 2019 elections," the statement reads.

Kolomoisky believes that from this book it follows that Poroshenko, being the President, offered Bolton an illegal benefit to third parties in the form of a significant increase in arms purchases, and in exchange called on the ex-adviser to influence the officials of a foreign state, in particular the American President. According to the businessman, the former head of Ukraine did this to impose sanctions on him and cause him material damage.

On June 23, a memoir of the former U.S. President's National Security Adviser John Bolton, in which he describes his work in the White House in 2018-2019, was published.

