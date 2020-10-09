Kyiv: Our approach is not to blame Russia for all our misfortunes Friday, October 9, 2020 12:00:10 PM

The approach of the Ukrainian authorities to achieve peace in the Donbas is not to blame Russia for all the troubles, but to use all possible platforms for negotiations and reduce tensions, stated the head of the Presidential Administration Andriy Yermak during a speech at the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House.

According to him, the strategy of the President's team is not to glorify military efforts, not to organize touching speeches and large military parades.

"Our strategy is not to go on TV and blame the Russians for all our misfortunes. As it, I say, does not help much to save the lives of Ukrainians on the front line.... It is very important for us to be both careful and balanced in order to really promote the interests of Ukraine in real life, to use all possible platforms for negotiations, to reduce tension. At the end of the day, all this is done to save our lives," he said.

Yermak noted that when Volodymyr Zelensky became the President, all international partners believed that there were two obstacles for the peace in the Donbas - both Russia and Ukraine.

"Today, I think it is also an achievement of the president's team, only Russian Federation is the obstacle for peace. Today, it wholly depends on Russia when this war will end," Yaemak said.

The head of the Presidential Administration also urged not to overestimate the work of the Trilateral Contact Group, as it is only a consulting platform.

