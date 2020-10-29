Erdogan condemns Russian airstrikes in Northern Syria Thursday, October 29, 2020 10:00:46 AM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Russia of attacking a Syrian opposition training camp in Syria's Idlib province. The president said this during a speech at the congress of the Justice and Development Party, Hurriyet reports.

"Russia's attack on Syrian National Army forces in the Idlib area indicates a reluctance of lasting peace and tranquility in the region," said Erdogan during a speech at the congress of the Justice and Development Party, Hurriyet reports

The Syrian National Army is an armed opposition force operating in the north of Syria.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that Russian aircraft carried out airstrikes. October 26 near the city of Harem. The raid killed 78 people, the Syrian Monitoring Center said in a statement.

The SOHR reported that the camp, which is located near the Syrian-Turkish border, was preparing fighters for the pro-Turkish group, and some militants had to leave the camp a few days after the strike.

On Wednesday, October 28, the newspaper Daily Sabah reported that the Syrian opposition forces had eliminated 15 Syrian soldiers in response to the airstrike.

In early March, Russia and Turkey agreed on a truce on the line of contact in Idlib. The talks were held by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It was also decided to establish a security corridor along the M-4 Latakia-Aleppo highway (6 km to the south and to the north), which was the border between Russian and Turkish units. The presidents also agreed to expand the area of joint patrols along the highway.

