After Iran's attack on U.S. bases in Iraq unidentified warplanes attacked pro-Iranian forces in Syria Friday, January 10, 2020 2:00:49 PM

On Friday, January 10, Unidentified aircraft attacked pro-Iranian militia positions near the Syrian town of Abu Kamal in Deir Ezzor province on the border with Iraq, reported the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR). No information has yet been received on the extent of the damage. The Arab press has already rushed to blame Israel for the raid.

According to the Lebanese television channel Al-Mayadeen, affiliated with Hezbollah, a truck carrying weapons was attacked. SOHR, in turn, alleges that unidentified aircraft bombed missile depots as well as an entire transport convoy with weapons moving from Iraq.

According to SOHR, airstrikes on military facilities in the area of Abu Kamal, where pro-Iranian militants are stationed, have been carried out for the third day in a row. Israel has not commented on this information.

