Aliyev: Russia is largest seller of arms to Azerbaijan Sunday, October 25, 2020 10:16:00 AM

Moscow is Baku's largest arms seller, stated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with Le Figaro. The Azerbaijani President noted that the supply of Russian weapons far exceeds the supply of Turkish and Israeli weapons or military equipment. In addition, he named other countries from which Baku buys weapons and equipment: Iran, Ukraine and Belarus.

Aliyev stressed that unlike Armenia, which receives weapons from Moscow for free, Baku pays for the military goods supplied by Russia.

"We are restoring our territorial integrity. Naturally, in our region, any country buys weapons. Not all countries in the world can provide themselves with 100 per cent of weapons. So, there's nothing strange about it. Of course, we pay for weapons, we buy good weapons, and it helps us on the ground. But the territories are not freed by drones. The territories are liberated by soldiers, by people who perform their duties there," the Azerbaijani President said in an interview.

Earlier, Yerevan repeatedly emphasized that Azerbaijan is actively using Israeli military equipment in the Karabakh conflict zone. In early October 2020, Armenia recalled its the ambassador from Israel "for consultations."

