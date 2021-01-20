American astronauts give food to Russian cosmonauts after they ran out of supplies Wednesday, January 20, 2021 11:00:22 AM

Russian cosmonauts on the International Space Station (ISS) have run out of food and their American colleagues came to their rescue, reported the Russian publication Moskovsky Komsomolets with reference to NASA.

The problem happened after the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos decided to postpone the launch of the Progress cargo ship, which was supposed to deliver provisions to the station. If the date is not moved again, the ship will fly to the station only in a month, on February 15.

American astronauts came to the rescue. After Russia asked the U.S. to deliver food to the station, the Americans kindly offered to share their supplies. 13 containers with food were handed over to Russian cosmonauts.

There are currently two Russian cosmonauts on the ISS Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov. In addition, there are 5 NASA astronauts and a representative of Japan.

Recently, Russia has had serious problems with the ISS. The Russian module started having regular air leaks. Moscow even began to discuss the possible abandonment of the mission.

