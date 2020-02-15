Another Assad’s helicopter shot down in Syria Saturday, February 15, 2020 9:00:35 AM

Another Syrian government helicopter was shot down in Idlib province, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported. The incident reportedly took place in the west of the province in the de-escalation zone. All of the crew members were killed.

According to the news agency, the Mi-17 helicopter was flying from Aleppo when, in the vicinity of the town of Kaptan al-Jabal, the Syrian opposition forces allegedly fired a surface-to-air missile at it. At that time, fierce fighting was taking place near Aleppo between the armed opposition and government forces.

Maltese military analyst Babak Taghvaee posted a video on Twitter taken at the crash site. According to him, the Mi-17 was not armed, was carrying supplies for the Syrian government troops and was shot down by the Turkish army.

This video shows the crash site of the Mi-17 utility helicopter of #Syria Arab Air Force in #Ainjara, western #Aleppo countryside. The helicopter was unarmed and was carrying supplies for #Syrian Arab Army but was shot-down by #Turkish Army due to fear of being armed with barrels pic.twitter.com/mGJh6h0aao — Babak Taghvaee (Backup) (@BabakTaghvaee1) February 14, 2020

