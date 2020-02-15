Another Assad’s helicopter shot down in Syria
Another Syrian government helicopter was shot down in Idlib province, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported. The incident reportedly took place in the west of the province in the de-escalation zone. All of the crew members were killed.
According to the news agency, the Mi-17 helicopter was flying from Aleppo when, in the vicinity of the town of Kaptan al-Jabal, the Syrian opposition forces allegedly fired a surface-to-air missile at it. At that time, fierce fighting was taking place near Aleppo between the armed opposition and government forces.
Maltese military analyst Babak Taghvaee posted a video on Twitter taken at the crash site. According to him, the Mi-17 was not armed, was carrying supplies for the Syrian government troops and was shot down by the Turkish army.
This video shows the crash site of the Mi-17 utility helicopter of #Syria Arab Air Force in #Ainjara, western #Aleppo countryside. The helicopter was unarmed and was carrying supplies for #Syrian Arab Army but was shot-down by #Turkish Army due to fear of being armed with barrels pic.twitter.com/mGJh6h0aao— Babak Taghvaee (Backup) (@BabakTaghvaee1) February 14, 2020