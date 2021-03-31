Another President calls Putin ‘a killer’ Wednesday, March 31, 2021 11:00:00 AM

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda also believes that Russian leader Vladimir Putin can be called "a killer", reported the news agency Delfi.

When asked by a reporter if he, like his American counterpart Joe Biden, believes that Putin is "a killer," he replied: "Unfortunately, yes."

According to the President of Lithuania, Russia clearly does not respect the territorial integrity of neighboring states, such as Ukraine.

"I see many signs of blatant disregard for the values of the civilized world, disregard for the right of nations to self-determination, disregard for the territorial integrity of their neighbors, which the Kremlin has recently shown quite defiantly," Nauseda said.

Biden, in an interview with ABC, said that Russian president would "pay" for meddling in the U.S. presidential election. Biden also agreed with host’s claim that Putin is a "killer".

