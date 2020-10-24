Another pro-Russian militant commander killed in Donbas Saturday, October 24, 2020 4:00:00 PM

Another pro-Russian militant commander was killed in Donbass, reported Journalist Denis Kazansky on his Telegram channel.

According to Kazansky, Alexei Markov, who was originally from Moscow and commanded the Prizrak (Ghost) battalion in the Luhansk region, was killed.

Kazansky recalled that the previous commanders of the battalion, Kostin and Mozgovoy, were killed earlier by their own comrades.

"The Ghost turned to be unlucky,"" the journalist writes.

At the same time, the militants claim that their commander died in a car accident.

"Given the fate of other field commanders of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, there is probably something fishy here too," Kazansky believes.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.