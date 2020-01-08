Arab media: Russian mercenaries transferred from Syria to Libya Wednesday, January 8, 2020 11:00:13 AM

Russian mercenaries have been transferred from Syria to Libya in order to provide combat support for General Khalifa Haftar, writes the London-based Arab news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

According to the newspaper, over the last three days two Russian Air Force airplanes have flown from Syria to the Benghazi Airport in Libya, bringing mercenaries. The Russian security contractors are operating under the companies Moran and Schit, and their deployment was coordinated with the UAE and Egypt, the news outlet claims.

In Libya, the forces of General Khalifa Haftar are at war with the Government of National Accord. Recently it was reported that Haftar’s forces had captured the coastal city of Sirte, which is roughly 400 km from the capital of Tripoli.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.