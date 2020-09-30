Armenia accuses Turkey of fighting alongside Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Wednesday, September 30, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Azerbaijan's armed forces are carrying out strikes in the north part of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

"Turkish-made drones are being used," Stepanyan wrote. According to her, the enemy's aircraft operates at a distance, without entering the area covered by the Armenian air defense. "Air-to-ground long-range missiles are being used," the spokeswoman said.

The Armenian Defense Ministry also said that the pilots' conversation in Turkish was intercepted in the conflict zone.

Armenia accuses Turkey of taking part in the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh on the side of Azerbaijan. The day before, on September 29, the Country's Defense Ministry reported the downing of an Armenian Su-25 attack aircraft in the country's airspace by the Turkish Air Force. Ankara denied this information.

The Nagorno-Karabakh authorities also say that military specialists from Turkey are involved in the conflict. According to them, Azerbaijan uses Turkish military equipment - drones, multiple rocket launcher systems and artillery. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has denied information about Turkey's participation in the conflict.

The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh escalated on the morning of September 27, and fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The sides use artillery, tanks, other heavy equipment and aviation. The Azerbaijani and Armenian authorities have imposed martial law. Both sides report dead and wounded, including civilians.

