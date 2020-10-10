Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh Saturday, October 10, 2020 10:00:00 AM

On October 10, Armenia and Azerbaijan reached an agreement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh from 12:00 as a result of talks in Moscow. The statement of the ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on the truce was published by the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on her Facebook page.

The parties agreed that the ceasefire would begin from 12:00 on 10 October 2020 for humanitarian purposes to allow exchange of prisoners of war and other detainees and the bodies of the dead, mediated and in accordance with the criteria of the international red cross.

The specific parameters of the ceasefire will be agreed further.

“Azerbaijan and Armenia, mediated by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, are embarking on substantive negotiations with the aim of reaching a peaceful settlement as soon as possible. The parties confirm the unchanged format of the negotiation process. Negotiations ended on Saturday night, they lasted more than 10 hours” the statement reads.

Military clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijan border began on July 12. On the morning of 27 September, they resumed with renewed intensity.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to talks in Moscow with participation of the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov.

