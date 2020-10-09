Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to talks in Moscow Friday, October 9, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Armenia and Azerbaijan have confirmed their readiness to send their foreign ministers to Moscow for talks on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, stated the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, Interfax reports.

"Baku and Yerevan confirmed their participation in the consultations in Moscow. The preparation for talks are ongoing," she said.

According to her, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will mediate at these talks.

Military clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijan border began on July 12. On the morning of 27 September, they resumed with renewed intensity.

On September 19, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that Armenia is preparing for a new big war.

On September 28, Azerbaijan announced 550 Armenian soldiers killed. Armenia, for its part, claims to have lost its positions. Baku has put forward a condition for Yerevan to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Prime Minister of Armenia said that they are ready for mutual compromises with Azerbaijan.

