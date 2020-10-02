Armenia recalls ambassador from Israel over arms deliveries to Azerbaijan Friday, October 2, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Armenia recalls ambassador from Tel Aviv due to Israel selling arms to Azerbaijan, by the spokeswoman of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anna Nagdalyan, Novosti-Armenia reports.

She noted that this is Yerevan’s response to reports about the flight of several cargo planes from Azerbaijan to Israel to transport "super-modern weapons."

"It is unacceptable for us that Israel supplies state-of-the-art weapons to Azerbaijan, especially now, in the face of Azerbaijan's aggression with the support of Turkey (in Nagorno-Karabakh)," the spokeswoman said.

According to Nagdalyan, Yerevan has recalled its ambassador for consultations.

On the morning of September 27, Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed active fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani authorities have officially stated that they are trying to regain control of the region.

Media reported that mercenaries from Syria were being transferred to Azerbaijan for futher deployment to Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia's ambassador to Russia, Vardan Toganyan, said Turkey had recently transferred about 4,000 mercenaries from Syria to Azerbaijan.

