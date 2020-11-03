Armenian Prime Minister refuses Israel's humanitarian aid amid conflict with Azerbaijan Tuesday, November 3, 2020 10:04:00 AM

“Israel has joined forces with the devil. Yerevan does not intend to accept humanitarian aid from Jerusalem,” said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in an interview with The Jerusalem Post.

"Humanitarian aid from the country that sells weapons to mercenaries which are used to strike civilians?" the Armenian Prime Minister responded to the aid offered to Yeravan earlier by the Israeli Prime Minister.

Pashinyan said that Israel should send humanitarian aid to """. In his view, that would be a logical continuation of Israel's actions.

Pashinyan urged Jerusalem to think about the future of being on the same side with Turkey, which, as the Armenian PM said in an interview, has sent thousands of Syrian mercenaries to Azerbaijan in order to conduct hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian Prime Minister believes that Israel is making a strategic mistake, as, according to the head of the Armenian cabinet, Ankara will sooner or later declare its "imperialist ambitions" towards Israel.

In early October 2020, Yerevan recalled the Armenian ambassador to Israel for consultations.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.