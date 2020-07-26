At the naval parade in St. Petersburg, Putin promises to strengthen Russian Navy with hypersonic weapons Sunday, July 26, 2020 10:00:00 AM

On July 26, a naval parade was held in St. Petersburg to commemorate the Russian Navy Day.

The event was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said that the Russian navy will soon receive "hypersonic weapons which have no analogs in the world."

"The unique advantages and the strengthening of the fleet's combat capabilities will be achieved through the wide introduction of advanced digital technologies, which have no analogs among hypersonic strike systems, unmanned underwater vehicles and the most effective means of defense," Putin said.

According to the Russian news agency RBC, vessels of various classes and more than 4,000 military personnel took part in the parade. In particular, the parade showcased the large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov, the large landing ships the Minsk, the Petr Morgunov, the Korolev, the Stoikiy corvette and the nuclear-powered submarine Orel. A total of 46 ships were involved, including boats and submarines.

The parade also featured a flyover of 41 aircraft: Su-24 bombers, Su-33 and MiG-29 fighters.

Interfax writes that the naval parades will be held on Sunday at the bases of Russian navies and flotillas in Severomorsk, Baltic, Caspian, Vladivostok, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the Syrian port of Tartus, as well as in annexed Sevastopol.

In total, about 15,000 troops, 250 ships, about 80 aircraft and helicopters, as well as more than 100 units of ground equipment are taking part in the parades.

