Austrian Foreign Minister: sanctions against Russia will remain despite coronavirus Friday, March 27, 2020 9:01:08 AM

The Austrian Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg believes that Russia will not be able to achieve the removal of sanctions amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Russia's attempts to lift sanctions due to coronavirus are futile," Schallenberg said during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmutro Kuleba.

The ministres noted the unity of positions on the need to preserve the sanctions of the international community as a response to Russia's aggressive actions and Moscow's violation of international law.

"It is important when partner countries have a common vision not only of the past, but also of the present," Kuleba said.

Kuleba and Schallenberg also agreed that the Austrian authorities will be sympathetic to the difficult circumstances of Ukrainians, whose stay in Austria may be exceeded because of quarantine.

The Austrian Foreign Minister, in turn, thanked for the help in returning citizens from Ukraine flights of Ukrainian airlines.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Denmark Jeppe Kofod. The parties discussed the issue of combating the coronavirus, helping Ukrainians who remain in Denmark. Kuleba also drew attention to Russia's attempts to manipulate the COVID-19 pandemic to lift sanctions.

On March 26, at an online meeting of G20 leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to waive international sanctions "for the mutual supply of medicines, food, equipment and technology."

Before the summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on G20 leaders to lift sanctions that prevent food and medical supplies from being delivered to various countries.

