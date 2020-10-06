Baku praises Ukraine for supporting Azerbaijan in conflict with Armenia Tuesday, October 6, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Baku is pleased with Ukraine's position on Nagorno-Karabakh, said Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Ukraine Elmira Akhundova, as quoted by Ukrinform.

According to her, Azerbaijani authorities are very pleased with the statements of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that Kyiv supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and with Kuleba saying that "frozen" conflicts can "explode" at any moment.

"The position of the President Zelensky, who also stated that Ukraine supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in the same way that Azerbaijan supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine, was also voiced. We are very pleased with the statements of the Ukrainian leadership. Thank you for this position," she added.

Akhundova stressed that among those with whom she spoke in the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry and in the Ukrainian Parliament, "virtually everyone" supported Baku.

