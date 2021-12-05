Belarus accuses Ukraine of violating its airspace Sunday, December 5, 2021 11:00:17 AM

The Belarusian Defense Ministry handed the Ukrainian military attaché a note of protest due to the violation of the Belarusian airspace, said to the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

"On December 5, 2021, a military attaché from the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Belarus was summoned to the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Defense Ministry. He was given a note of protest in connection with the frequent violations by the Ukrainian side of the State airspace border of the Republic of Belarus," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Belarusian officials, on December 4, a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter was seen in the airspace of Belarus near the village of Novaya Rudnya.

"The military attaché was informed that the Ukrainian side avoids dialogue to resolve controversial issues both in the field of international military cooperation and arms control, which is very alarming," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

According to Minsk, this incident posed a threat to Belarus from the southern direction.

The Ukrainian State Border Guard Service denied Minsk’s reports about the violation of the airspace.

"The statement of the Belarusian side that there was an alleged violation of its airspace by Ukraine does not correspond to reality. During the flight, the pilot did not allow any violations, including violations of the Belarusian airspace ," said the Ukrainian State Border Service.

Ukraine also added that it had repeatedly informed Belarus about the use of aircraft during the police operation to strengthen its border.

The Ukrainian State Border Service also added that the Belarus did not provide any materials about the incident.

