Belarus and NATO discuss joint military exercises Wednesday, January 1, 2020 2:00:16 PM

The Belarusian Defense Ministry has reported about the talks with NATO on holding joint exercises next year.

TASS reports that the parties are discussing the joint "peacekeeping exercises" as part of the Belarusian military training in the Italian NATO contingent.

It is expected that the Belarusian unit will be part of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon.

"Speaking about conducting joint exercises with NATO, we are not talking about preparation yet, but about the negotiation process," stated the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

In particular, as part of the training, the Belarusian military will conduct joint exercise with the Italian Armed Forces to increase the level of coherence.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.