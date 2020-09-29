Belarus and Russia resume talks on Union State Tuesday, September 29, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Representatives of Russia and Belarus are again discussing integration road maps, reported the Belarusian news agency BELTA.

According to the Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko, at the moment representatives of the countries are discussing the integration algorithm.

"There were 30 road maps, 28 and a half of them have been agreed. There were some moments on the price of gas and compensation for the tax maneuver on oil. These maps require more detailed discussion, the rest have been agreed," he said.

At the same time, the Belarusian ambassador reminded that initially the joint norms of the agreement were supposed to be introduced from the beginning of 2020, and today it is almost October. Therefore, the schedule of work on road maps will shift somewhat.

On August 31, the Baltic countries imposed sanctions on Lukashenko and people from his entourage.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Lukashenko should leave his post on his own.

