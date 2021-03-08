Belarus and Russia to hold 2 joint military exercises in March Monday, March 8, 2021 10:00:46 AM

The Russian and Belarusian militaries will hold joint tactical exercises in the territories of both countries in March this year, reported the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Two joint Russian-Belarusian tactical exercises of the Russian Airborne Troops and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus will be held in March this year," the statement reads.

The first exercise will take place between March 9 and 20 at the Polybino test site in the Ulyanovsk region of Russia. More than 400 Russian and more than 80 Belarusian military personnel, about 100 units of combat and special equipment, including 2 Mi-24 attack helicopters and 6 Mi-8AMTSH transport and combat helicopters will take part in the exercises.

A joint Belarusian-Russian tactical exercise will also be held at the Asipovichy test site in the Minsk region of Belarus from March 15 to 27. More than 400 Belarusian military and about 90 Russian military personnel will take part in the drills. More than 100 units of military and special equipment will also be involved in the exercises.

On March 5, the Russian and Belarusian Defense Ministries agreed to establish three joint training military centers.

