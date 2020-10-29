Belarus bans entry to Ukrainian, Lithuanian, and Polish citizens Thursday, October 29, 2020 11:00:00 AM

Minsk will not allow citizens of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland to enter Belarus, said the Ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus Igor Kizim on the air of Hromadske Radio.

According to him, the Belarusian border guards are taking appropriate measures.

"All the same, they continue to consider Ukraine a threat. All this is groundless, but someone needs it to justify tough actions against the protesters," Kizim said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine should keep trade with Belarus except for companies controlled by Russia.

