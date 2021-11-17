Belarus reduces supplies of Russian oil to Poland Wednesday, November 17, 2021 12:00:09 PM

The Belarusian national oil company Gomel Transneft reduced for three days the flow of oil to Poland through the Druzhba pipeline because of the unscheduled repairs on one of the branches of the pipeline that began yesterday, said the official representative of the Russian oil company Transneft Igor Demin.

"Since yesterday, Gomeltransneft (Belarus) has begun unscheduled repairs on one of the main branches of the Druzhba pipeline, limiting flow in the direction of Adamova Zastava (Poland) for approximately three days," he said.

The Druzhba oil pipeline supplies oil to Belarusian refineries and to Europe. The pipeline begins in the Samara region, Russia, passes through Bryansk and then branches into two sections: northern and southern. The southern part passes through Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania.

Gomeltransneft Druzhba supplies oil coming from the Russian part of the Druzhba oil pipeline to the countries of Western and Eastern Europe.

