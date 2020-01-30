Belarus to sign oil supply agreement with Kazakhstan Thursday, January 30, 2020 1:00:24 PM

Minsk is planning to sign an oil supply agreement with Kazakhstan. The order to begin negotiations with Kazakhstan was given by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA reports, citing the president’s press service.

The agreement will take the form of trade and economic cooperation regarding oil product deliveries to Belarus.

Previously Lukashenko approved changes to the country’s natural gas supply agreement with Russia. The Belarusian president’s website published a document titled “On a draft international treaty” which establishes the manner of tariff formation for delivering gas to Belarus and transporting it through the gas pipelines that pass through the country. The Belarusian government has also decided to discuss a draft protocol and to make significant changes to it. The basis of the gas export talks with Russia will be an agreement from November 25, 2011.

Recently Lukashenko lamented that Moscow has “ditched” Minsk, and has not transitioned to domestic pricing in its deliveries to Belarus.

