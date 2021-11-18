Belarus to stop electricity supply to Ukraine Thursday, November 18, 2021 10:00:00 AM

Beginning November 18, Belarus is stopping the electricity supplies to Ukraine . According to the Belarusian Ministry of Energy, electricity supplies to Ukraine will be stopped "in accordance with the established procedure within the framework of contractual relations."

The report states that "the Belarusian side will consider the possibility of further electricity supplies to Ukraine taking into account technical capabilities."

The reasons for the termination of delivery have not be specified.

At the same time, the Belarusian Ministry of Energy announced that the power unit No. 1 of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant was shutdown due to activation of the automatic protection system.

After the refusal of the Ukrainian National Regulatory Commission to extend the ban from November 1, the import of electricity from Belarus to Ukraine resumed on November 6. Since November 9, Ukraine has been receiving 415 MW/hour of electricity.

On November 8, media director of the Ukrainian Nuclear Forum Association Olga Kosharna published a letter from the Belarusian national energy company Belenergo to its partners. Belenergo said In the letter that "from November 2021, the supply of electricity to Ukraine on the basis of previously concluded framework contracts will not be carried out."

According to Kosharna, the letter was received by several market participants, including the Ukrainian national nuclear Energy company, Energoatom.

On November 9, Belenergo denied reports that it intends to stop electricity supply to Ukraine. The company assured that the export is carried out in accordance with the obligations specified in the contract.

