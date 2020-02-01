Belarus: U.S. should be more actively involved in resolving the conflict in Donbas Saturday, February 1, 2020 11:00:02 AM

Belarus supports any formats of negotiations to resolve the conflict in the Donbass, including with the participation of the United States, said Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine.

"As for Belarus' position on Ukraine, it is known to everyone. We are willing and ready to do everything to bring the crisis in eastern Ukraine to an end as soon as possible. We are ready to provide a platform for any meetings and negotiations in Belarus. We support any formats, including with the participation of the United States, as long as this will help to resolve the crisis in Ukraine," Makei said after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

According to Makei, Minsk hopes that the United States will participate more actively in providing an "appropriate way out" of the crises. At the same time, he believes that "ultimately Russia and Ukraine should resolve this issue themselves" and the United States and Belarus should help.

In his turn, Pompeo said that during talks with the President of Belarus and the Foreign Minister, he discussed the ways of resolving the situation in Ukraine. At the same time, Pompeo stressed that the whole world should take part in resolving this conflict.

