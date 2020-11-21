Belarusian opposition leader asks that Belarusian riot police be recognized as terrorist organization Saturday, November 21, 2020 12:00:00 PM

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has asked that Belarusian riot police and the Anti Organized Crime Directorate be recognized as terrorist organizations.

Tikhanovskaya spoke about the brutality of Belarusian security forces during a meeting with the Dutch Foreign Minister.

"Since GUBOPIK (Main Anti Organized Crime Directorate) and riot police have turned into criminal gangs, we are beginning the procedure of recognizing these organizations as extremist or terrorist. All employees who do not resign until the end of the investigation will be recognized as accomplices and will fall under sanctions and will face seizure of property," she said on her Telegram channel.

At the same time, Tikhanovskaya added that only those security forces who will stop criminal activity and switch to the people’s side will be able to count on amnesty in the future.

The Dutch Foreign Minister expressed his readiness to help the Belarusian opposition in this direction.

Tikhanovskaya announced that she would create a revolutionary tribunal to try Lukashenko.

On the night of November 12, Roman Bondarenko, a resident of Minsk, was taken to the intensive care unit, where he died from his injuries. His neighbours claim that the man was beaten by security forces, who came to remove opposition ribbons near his house. Roman was one of those who came out to ask what was going on.

