Belarusian opposition leader gives Lukashenko an ultimatum

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya demands that Alexander Lukashenko announce his resignation by October 25. Otherwise, a national strike will begin in the country, Tikhanovskaya said in a statement on her Telegram channel.

In particular, the opposition leader gave the Lukashenko regime three mandatory conditions: Lukashenko should announce his resignation; violence on the streets must stop completely; all political prisoners must be released.

If Lukashenko does not comply with the demands, Tikhanovskaya threatened him with a national strike, which involves the shutdown of factories, blocking roads and the collapse of sales at government-owned stores.

"You have 13 days to meet three conditions. We have 13 days to prepare, and all this time the Belarusians will continue their peaceful and persistent protest," the statement reads.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry warned that the security forces are ready to use lethal weapons against protesters.

