Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya says she had unofficial meetings with Zelensky

The Belarusian opposition leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, said in an interview with the Ukrainian news outlet Segodnya that she had informally met with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Tikhanovskaya noted that she is "in touch" with the Ukrainian government. She said that she talked online with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba once.

In addition, Tikhanovskaya says that a few days ago she met with Zelensky face to face at one of the events Lithuania.

The leader of the Belarusian opposition stressed that she has had no official meetings with Zelensky, but she feels "daily support of Ukraine."

Tikhanovskaya also reminded that Ukraine has joined the economic sanctions of the European Union against the regime of the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and this indicates that Ukraine supports Belarusian people.

On May 23, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Ukrainian government to prepare a decision on the closure of air traffic with Belarus.

On June 19, Lukashenko said that Belarus would not allow flight from Ukraine.

