Biden intends to put an end to Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline Monday, November 16, 2020 10:07:00 AM

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden wants to stop the Russian Nord Stream-2 project, writes the German newspaper Bild.

"In the next few months, Joe Biden will tighten the reins again to stop the Kremlin's prestigious project," Bild writes.

The publication reminds that the U.S. Senate has already agreed on the most severe sanctions against active supporters of the project. The sanctions will be put in place in January by the winner of the presidential race.

According to Bild, European gas experts believe that the new U.S. sanctions "not only delay the construction of Nord Stream 2, but can permanently put an end to it under Joe Biden", despite the fact that 95% of the pipes have been already laid.

It is noted that in 2016 Biden was the first of the high-ranking U.S. officials to condemn the Russian project, and both Republicans and Democrats oppose this project.

"President-elect Biden has long held the view that this project is an act of self-harm for the security and sustainability of the entire NATO alliance," said Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former NATO Secretary General.

Energy law expert Alan Riley believes that sanctions are only part of the new US president's strategy to suspend the construction of the pipeline. He said Biden "unlike Donald Trump is able to develop a strategy to get Germany's support in blocking the Nord Stream-2."

Biden can offer Germany a "comprehensive security package for green energy" that "eliminates the necessary use of gas from Russia and replaces it with renewable resources," the expert believes.

