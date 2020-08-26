Biden promises to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine Wednesday, August 26, 2020 9:00:00 AM

Former U.S. Vice President and presidential candidate from the Democratic Party Joe Biden promises to supply weapons to Ukraine in case of his victory in the election.

"As President, I will make it clear to the Kremlin that it must end its aggression toward and occupation of Ukraine. A Biden-Harris administration will ensure that Ukraine gets the economic and military support that it needs, including lethal weapons, while urging Ukraine to pursue the essential reforms that are vital to its success," Biden said in a statement on Ukraine's Independence Day.

In addition, the American politician welcomed the aspiration of the Ukrainian people to democracy and a desire to build a country where people could live in peace and prosperity. He notes that Ukraine has made great strides, even in spite of difficult conditions.

" I strongly supported Ukraine’s ongoing quest to become a modern, democratic European state, in which all citizens can live in peace and prosperity. I saw first-hand the progress Ukraine has made over the course of my six visits to Ukraine as Vice President, and I know from the conversations I had with Ukrainian leaders and average citizens the difficulties of these last six years, as Ukraine has been fighting a two-front war, against Russia in the east and for rule of law at home," Biden said.

Earlier, Joe Biden publicly addressed the President of Belarus Lukashenko and urged him to renounce violence against protesters.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.