Blinken intends to discuss North Stream 2 with Lavrov Monday, May 17, 2021 10:00:11 AM

During the ministerial session of the Arctic Council, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will discuss bilateral relations and the Nord Stream-2 pipeline at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, TASS reports, citing a high-ranking State Department official.

"I believe that this topic may arise in bilateral negotiations. We, like Congress, have made our position towards Nord Stream 2 very clear and stated that this is a Russian strategic project that undermines European security and European energy security," the official said.

The State Department noted that Washington does not seek escalation, but simply "seeks a more predictable, stable relationship with Russia."

Blinken is visiting Denmark, Iceland and Greenland between 16 and 20 May. The Arctic Council ministerial meeting will be held in Reykjavik this week.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said the U.S. intends to strongly protect its citizens, as well as national interests in response to Russia's malicious actions, which harm the U.S. and its allies.

