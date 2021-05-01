Bulgaria expels another Russian diplomat Saturday, May 1, 2021 10:00:00 AM

Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry declared another employee of the Russian Embassy in Sofia persona non grata, Radio Liberty reports. His name has not been released.

The ministry noted that together with the expulsion of the diplomat, they appealed to the Russian authorities for assistance in "investigating explosions in Bulgarian arms depots, destruction of physical evidence in the fire and poisoning of three Bulgarian citizens in order to identify and bring to justice those who committed it."

The Russian Foreign Ministry promised to respond to the expulsion of its diplomat.

Russia's ambassador to Sofia was summoned to Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry on April 29 after the Bulgarian prosecutor's office said it was investigating the possible involvement of six Russian citizens in the 2011-2020 arms depot explosions.

A spokeswoman for Bulgaria's Attorney General's Office said on April 28 that the agency had sufficient data to make a reasonable assumption about the link between the poisoning of arms dealer Emilian Gebrev in 2015 in Sofia, the 2014 bombings at Czech military warehouses and four similar incidents at military factories and warehouses in Bulgaria between 2011 and 2020.

