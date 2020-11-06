China bans entry to Russians amid COVID-19 pandemic Friday, November 6, 2020 10:00:00 AM

Amid deteriorating epidemiological situation in Russia, Beijing has decided to restrict access to Russians entering China. The restrictions apply to Russians holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits, said the Chinese Embassy in Moscow.

The entry to China will be prohibited also to Russian citizens who were going there for personal or family reasons. The measures will not affect persons with diplomatic and service visas, as well as category C visas.

On November 5, the daily increase of COVID-19 cases in Russia amounted to 19.4 thousand people. This is almost twice as much as at the peak of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Russian Federal authorities refuse to impose lockdowns or take any other effective measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

