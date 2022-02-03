China cuts down Putin’s delegation to Olympics Thursday, February 3, 2022 12:00:46 PM

The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, which will coincide with the Olympic games in Beijing, will be held without a large "retinue".

Due to coronavirus restrictions, China reduced Putin's delegation from 20-25 people to six, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told RIA Novosti.

The head of the Russian gas giant Gazprom was among those who were expected to go to China but will not be included in the delegation. Miller will not accompany Putin, despite plans to sign a "very solid", according to Ushakov, package of documents, including gas agreements.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Rosneft’s CEO Igor Sechin, and Ushakov himself will accompany Putin.

Putin and Xi Jinping will adopt a joint statement on international relations entering a new era and will hold face-to-face talks, said Putin’s aide.

"During the visit, talks will be held at the highest level, where it is planned to discuss the current state and prospects for the development of the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation. A wide range of issues of practical cooperation in trade, economic, energy, financial and investment, scientific, technical and humanitarian fields will be considered," the Kremlin press service said.

Putin and Xi Jinping will also exchange views on current international and regional issues and plan to adopt a joint statement that will set forth the common approaches of Russia and China to solving key world problems, the Kremlin said.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.