Creator of Novichok nerve agent apologizes to Navalny Monday, September 21, 2020 11:00:00 AM

One of the creators of the nerve agent Novichok, Vil Mirzayanov, apologized to the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned a few weeks ago.

"I apologise deeply to Navalny for being involved in this criminal business to develop this substance that poisoned him," Mirzayanov said on air of the Russian TV channel Dozhd.

Vil Mirzayanov, who has lived in the United States since 1995, added that after relocating to the U.S. he devoted his life to the fight against the use of Novichok and other deadly military poisons.

Russian propagandists were quick to refute Mirzoyanov's words.

In particular, according to Leonid Rink, one of the creators of Novichok Navalny would not have survived if he had been poisoned with this particular fighting poison, and Mirzoyanov cannot know the symptoms of poisoning.

"The symptoms have nothing to do with Novichok. He wouldn't have survived if it was Novichok," Rink said.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 on board the plane flying from Tomsk to Moscow. The airliner made an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized. On August 22, at the request of Navalny's relatives, he was taken to the Charite hospital in Berlin for treatment. The politician was in an induced coma for 19 days.

At the request of the hospital, experts of the special laboratory of the German armed forces conducted a toxicological analysis of samples taken from Navalny and found in them traces of the combat nerve agent from the Novichok group. The German government stressed that there is no doubt about conclusions of the Bundeswehr specialists. Moscow denies all accusations of involvement in the assassination attempt on the Russian opposition leader

