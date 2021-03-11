Crimean authorities want to sue Ukraine over ‘economic blockade’ of peninsula Thursday, March 11, 2021 11:00:00 AM

The Chairman of the Kremlin-controlled State Council of Crimea, Vladimir Konstantinov, said at a press briefing that Crimean authorities are preparing to file lawsuits in international courts against Ukraine because of the economic blockade, TASS reports. According to him, the "authorities" will first seek justice in the Russian courts, and then file comprehensive lawsuits in international courts.

Konstantinov claims that Ukraine has established a transport and energy blockade, which led to billions in damages.

Konstantinov said that the Crimean Russian-controlled government will soon publish a report on the ecological disaster on the peninsula, which was caused by the closure of the North-Crimean Canal by Ukraine.

Russian authorities also want to identify those who are responsible for the closing of the canal in 2014 denying Crimea access to water.

In February 2014, armed people in uniforms without insignias appeared in Crimea and captured the Supreme Council of Crimea, the Simferopol Airport, the Kerch ferry crossing and other strategic objects, and prevented the Ukrainian army from taking action. Initially, the Russian government refused to acknowledge that these armed people were Russian soldiers, but President Vladimir Putin later admitted it.

On 16 March 2014, a referendum on the status of Crimea was held in Crimea and Sevastopol, in which the inhabitants supposedly voted for the peninsula to become part of Russia. The outcome of the so-called referendum is not recognized by Ukraine, the EU or the US. On 18 March, Putin announced the “annexation” of Crimea to Russia.

International organizations have declared the annexation illegal and condemned Russia’s actions. Western countries have imposed economic sanctions on Russia in connection with the annexation. Russia claims to have “restored historical justice”. Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, declared 20 February 2014 the start of Russia’s temporary occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.