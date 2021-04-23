Czech Republic to expel 70 more Russian Embassy employees Friday, April 23, 2021 9:00:55 AM

The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Prague was going to reduce the number of employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague to match the size of the Czech diplomatic mission in Moscow, said the Ministry’s representatives at a press conference.

Twenty-two Russian diplomats and 48 embassy staff will be expelled from the Czech Republic. Thus, the number of the Russian diplomatic mission will be equal to the Czech: 5 diplomats and 9 administrative personnel.

The decision was taken by the Czech Republic after the Russian side refused to allow 20 Czech diplomats expelled from Russia to return to Moscow. Moscow said that "conversations with Russia in the style of demands are futile." Now Russia has to recall its employees and diplomats by the end of May.

The Czech Republic expelled 18 employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague and put Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov on a wanted list. Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who are believed to be officers of Russian Military Intelligence Directorate, are accused of blowing up a military warehouse in Vrbetice in 2014.

