Daughter of Putin’s spokesman complains she was refused ambulance in Moscow Saturday, March 7, 2020 1:00:15 PM

Yelizaveta Peskova, the daughter of Russian Presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said she tried to call for an ambulance, but the ambulance was never sent despite serious symptoms.

"This week I got very sick. Yesterday I called the emergency number, "112", and with a “dying" voice told them that my fever does not subside, I am nauseous, and have aches and chills," Yelizaveta wrote on Instagram.

She said that the operator asked if she visited China or Italy and then transferred her to a doctor who simply advised her to drink antipyretic pills and more tea. As a result, she had to go to the hospital on her own in this condition.

"Yes, this was not a real emergency, but it seems to me that everyone has the right to call an ambulance. Anything can happen. Or did I have to say that I have returned from Italy or China?" Yelizaveta lamented.

She also criticized the cost of paid ambulance services. According to her, you have to pay at least 4 thousand rubles ($80 USD) and at the same time do not know whether qualified personnel will come.

On March 5, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergey Sobyanin, signed a decree imposing a "high-readiness regime" in Moscow due to an outbreak of coronavirus.

