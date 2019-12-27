Daughters of Putin and Russian Defense Minister Shoygu appointed to Kremlin's sports council Friday, December 27, 2019 2:00:58 PM

Katerina Tikhonova, daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been appointed as a member of the newly created government sports council. She is not, however, part of the presidential sports council. According to Radio Liberty, Tikhonova is known to have engaged in acrobatic rock ‘n roll.

Tikhonova is mentioned on the list as the director general of the National Intellectual Development Foundation, a foundation for supporting the scientific activity of students, graduates and young scientists. The new council was established this week, and will propose “coordinated solutions for socially significant initiatives” related to sport and physical education, states the official Russian government information portal.

The council is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets. It includes several federal officials, figure skating world champion Irina Slutskaya, Soviet and Russian figure skating coach Tatiana Tarasova, the heads of several federations, and Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu’s daughter Kseniya, presented as the half marathon organizer.

Since 2014, Katerina Tikhonova has been believed to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s daughter, although Putin himself has not commented on the matter.

In 2014, Tikhonova came third in the Russian acrobatic rock ‘n roll championship. At the competition, she represented her school in the Khamovniki District of Moscow. In 2016, the Dozhd TV channel reported that the school would be building a new center for this type of sport, with a helicopter pad. The construction was scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.

Kseniya Shoygu’s “Race of Heroes” hurdle race is sponsored by state companies and the Akhmad Kadyrov Foundation, the Dossier center reported, citing RussianGate. According to the 28 year-old defense minister’s daughter’s profile on the Gonka (“Race”) website, she currently works for Gazprombank.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.